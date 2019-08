Karl Meltzer, a professional ultrarunner, has completed the Appalachian Trail in record time at the age of 48. What might take the average hiker up to 6 months to complete, Meltzer completed in 45 days, 22 hours, and 38 minutes. Here is how he did it.

