48% of people in the UK who don't use music streaming sites think they're too expensive

A new YouGov survey published by subscription billing company Zuora found that almost half of people in the UK who don’t currently subscribe to a music streaming service think that they’re too expensive.

The YouGov survey of 2,115 people in the UK asked people for their thoughts on music streaming services. It found that 90% of consumers don’t currently subscribe to a music streaming service.

Out of the people who don’t use music streaming services, an average of 48% of people felt that they were too expensive. 66% of people aged 16 to 24 felt they were too expensive, and the average of 48% comes from all age groups combined.

The survey also found that 64% of people who don’t use a music streaming service didn’t want to have to rely on an internet connection to listen to music.

37% of non-subscribers believe that the sound quality of vinyl records and CDs is superior to streamed music. Technically that’s true for most streaming services. Spotify and Apple Music stream at a lower bitrate (a measure of audio quality) than CDs by default. Spotify does let you dial it up to 320Kbps if you’re a paying member, though. That’s vaguely on par with CDs, but it isn’t a lossless format. The best-known lossless streaming service is Tidal, the company owned by Jay Z and a host of other celebrities.

