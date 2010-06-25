48 HR Magazine Will Cease Sales On June 27

Last week, we brought you an update about 48 HR Magazine, which has been embroiled in a legal dispute with CBS over the trademark of “48 Hours” the TV show.



Basically, the 48 HR folks had agreed to change the name of the publication (the whole point is that they put each issue together in exactly two days), but CBS was still demanding, co-founder Mat Honan told us, that it be allowed to vet the magazine’s new name and assume ownership of the existing URL, 48hrmag.com.

Honan and his collaborators said they found those demands “unreasonable” and have been trying to work something out with the network.

But in the meantime, they just announced that they will stop selling the debut issue of the magazine on June 27:

1. Is this because of CBS?

Not entirely. We always intended to divvy up the profits from the first 48 days among our contributors and staff. Even if CBS had never entered the picture, we would still have been using the 27th as a cutoff date for counting money. Since we were doing that anyway, and are now planning to cease sales anyway, it seemed logical to combine the two dates.

2. What about the electronic copy?

That goes away too.

Honan and crew are planning to put the second issue together under its new name in Los Angeles the last weekend in August. There are no updates on the legal front, he said.

