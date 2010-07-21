48 HR Magazine Gets A New Name That CBS Can't Sue Them Over

Here’s an update to the story of the small experimental magazine that set out to do something new and different, and the big bad mainstream media company that tried to ruin all their fun.



48 HR magazine, so-named for the amount of time its creators spend putting together a single issue, had been embroiled in a legal dispute with CBS, which claimed the publication had infringed on the trademark of the network’s long-running TV news magazine of the (almost) same name: “48 Hours.”

The 48 HR crew, which includes Wired blogger turned Atlantic Monthly online tech writer Alexis Madrigal, said they were willing to change the name because they couldn’t afford to go to court. They also said, as we reported in mid-June, that CBS had issued them a list of what they described as “unreasonable” demands. They stopped selling the debut issue of the magazine under the name 48 HR a few weeks later.

Which raised the question of what the new name would be.

The answer: Longshot, a publication of the newly created Longshot Media, LLC, formed by Madrigal and the magazine’s other two creators, Mat Honan and Sarah Rich.

UPDATE – They have a new website.

UPDATE 2 – They’ve reached an “agreement in principle” with CBS. (See below)

San Francisco’s Bay Citizen reports:

The idea of calling it, say, 47 Hours occurred to the group, but they decided against anything too self-referential. “Instead of embedding this fight into our name in perpetuity, we are going to try to understand what was so exciting for us in doing the project,” Madrigal said. It was “a risky, crazy thing that might not work” but did in fact succeed…

…For issue #2, which will likely happen in the Good magazine offices in LA at the end of August, Madrigal says that more attention will be paid to the instructions sent out to the world of would-be contributors.

And unless Marvel Comics or the producers of several cornball movies have any objections, they should be in the clear!

Here are the basics of the agreement in principle with CBS, sent to us by Mat Honan:

*We’re going to discontinue using the name “48 HR Magazine” or “48 Hour Magazine.” The entity formerly known as 48 HR Mag will be Longshot Magazine.

*We’re also going to surrender ownership of the URL to CBS. That won’t happen immediately, but it’s coming soon.

They’ve agreed to redirect http://48hrmag.com to our new URL (which will be http://longshotmag.com) through the end of the year, and won’t point it at any of their properties until 2012.

*We’re also going to scrub references to “48 HR/48 Hour Magazine” throughout the website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.