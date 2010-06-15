48 HR Magazine: "CBS Is Being Unreasonable"

On Friday, June 11, Mat Honan, one of the creators of 48 HR—the new San Francisco-based experimental magazine that gets put together in literally two days—Tweeted the following:



“CBS is going to try to f*ck us pretty hard. Horrible to see a huge, dying media property kill something you love for no goddamn reason”

It had been exactly a month since CBS served 48 HR with a Cease & Desist letter for allegedly infringing on the trademark of the network’s long-running TV news magazine of the (almost) same name: “48 Hours.”

So we thought it would be a good time to check in on where things stand.

“I think CBS is being unreasonable,” said Honan, reached by phone on Monday afternoon.

Honan told us that 48 HR’s attorney, Julie S. Turner, had informed CBS that they were willing to change the name of the magazine—not because they think CBS is right, he said, but because they can’t afford to go to court.

But the day Honan posted that rather angry Tweet, he said, he had just been informed that:

CBS wants to be able to vet the magazine’s new name.

CBS wants to own the magazine’s existing URL, 48hrmag.com.

It’s unclear how long the network would be willing to allow that URL to redirect to the magazine’s yet-to-be-created new website, which Honan said would be the only way to ensure continuity between the debut issue, created the weekend of May 7, and the second issue, which they’re planning for the end of August.

“I don’t feel like they’re negotiating, I feel like they’re demanding,” Honan said. “The bottom line is we’re still trying to work with them. What we’re hoping for is that we can continue to maintain the good will and reputation we’ve built up without having to start from scratch, and it looks like [CBS doesn’t] want that to happen.”

We emailed and called several CBS spokespeople for comment on Monday. We’re still waiting to hear back.

