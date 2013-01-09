$47,000 Inauguration Package Includes Your Own Personal Twitter Butler

Photo: White House via Flickr

If you’re heading to D.C. for the presidential inauguration, make sure to bring your Social Media Butler.Don’t have one? No problem. The Madison Hotel will provide one for you, as part of its “Inaugural Town and Country” package.



The cost: $47,000. (And you’d still need a ticket to the inauguration or any of the swanky inaugural balls.)

That buys:

A 4-night stay for two in one of the Madison’s Presidential Suites

A private Lincoln Town Car and driver

A private tour of D.C. with 22 of your closest friends

A $5,000 shopping “experience” at Brooks Brothers

A night at the Landsdowne Resort with a couple’s massage

And, of course, that “Dedicated Social Media Butler.”

What exactly is a social media butler?

Meet “Dedicated Social Media Butler” Victoria Devine of Anchor Media. If you engage her services, Devine will “chronicle your Inaugural experience so your friends and family can follow your adventures on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.”

That way, if you DO score tickets or a ball invitation, your Social Media Butler can tell everyone about it for you. She can follow you around taking pictures during your sightseeing. And if you happen to be gripping and grinning with the Partier-in-Chief you don’t have to reach for your iPhone. You can just call on your butler to snap the shot and tweet it out.

Or, you can leave your butler behind with all your account information, and send her your images, so she can upload them for you. But that sounds like more work than doing it yourself.

