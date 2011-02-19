47 Ways To Make Yourself Smarter

Your brain is a complex organ. It is the controller of your body, your thoughts, your state of mind and your ultimately your life. There are some who abuse it, some who under- use it, and some who overuse it to the point of meltdown.



In this article we’ll look at dozens of tactics that will help you maintain your brain into old age and help to increase your mental agility and cognitive development.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.