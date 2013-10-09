Keanu Reeves Fights Off A Dragon In New '47 Ronin' Trailer

Universal has released a new UK trailer for Keanu Reeves’ next movie “47 Ronin” due out at Christmas.

The film sees half-Japanese, half-British Kai (Reeves) lead a band of 47 samurai as they avenge the death of their master.

“47 Ronin” has been in production at Universal for a while, getting pushed back from an original November 2012 release.

The film is estimated to have cost $US225 million to make so Universal better hope fans have missed Reeves on the big screen.

This is one of Reeves’ two movies coming out this year. Reeves will also return to the big screen in “Man of Tai Chi.”

“47 Ronin” comes to theatres December 25.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

