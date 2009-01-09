47 Google Products That Don't Make Money On Their Own (GOOG)

When he joined the company last summer, Google CFO Patrick Pichette said he intended to “feed the winners,” and “starve the losers.” Lately, insiders have begun crediting him for bringing new disicipline to Google.



One told us that Patrick has been “taking on a lot of the low-hanging fruit” and that “it’s going to make a difference in revenues over the next year.”

But while its true that since Patrick joined, Google (GOOG) has put its first ads against products like Google Images and Google Finance, the company still has a long way to go before there will be no — pick your metaphor — “losers” or “low-hanging fruit” left.

Here’s a list, helpfully compiled by Blogoscoped, of 47 Google products that so far don’t make any money for the company and its shareholders — other than that they may drive traffic to its wildly money-making search engine:

Google Blog Search

Google News

Google Notebook

iGoogle

Picasa

Google Talk

Google Directory

Google catalogues

Google Analytics

Orkut

Google Base

Google Scholar

Google Shared Stuff

Google Desktop

Google Patents

Google Translate

Google Video

Google Chrome

Google Toolbar

Google Webmaster Tools

Google Moderator

Google Trends

Google Insights for Search

Google Ride Finder

Google Reader

Google Homepage

Google Sites

Google Photos Screensaver

Google 3D Warehouse

Google Friend Connect

Jaiku

Android

Google Subscribed Links

Google Mashup Editor

Google Web Toolkit

Google Mars

Google Moon

Google Sky

Google Transit

Google Alerts

Google Life China

Google Site Navigation China

Tianya Come Here China

Gapminder website

Google mobile converter

Google AJAX API

Google SMS Channels Indiax

