47 Google Products That Don't Make Money On Their Own (GOOG)

When he joined the company last summer, Google CFO Patrick Pichette said he intended to “feed the winners,” and “starve the losers.” Lately, insiders have begun crediting him for bringing new disicipline to Google.
One told us that Patrick has been “taking on a lot of the low-hanging fruit” and that “it’s going to make a difference in revenues over the next year.”
But while its true that since Patrick joined, Google (GOOG) has put its first ads against products like Google Images and Google Finance, the company still has a long way to go before there will be no — pick your metaphor — “losers” or “low-hanging fruit” left.
Here’s a list, helpfully compiled by Blogoscoped, of 47 Google products that so far don’t make any money for the company and its shareholders — other than that they may drive traffic to its wildly money-making search engine:
- Google Blog Search
- Google News
- Google Notebook
- iGoogle
- Picasa
- Google Talk
- Google Directory
- Google catalogues
- Google Analytics
- Orkut
- Google Base
- Google Scholar
- Google Shared Stuff
- Google Desktop
- Google Patents
- Google Translate
- Google Video
- Google Chrome
- Google Toolbar
- Google Webmaster Tools
- Google Moderator
- Google Trends
- Google Insights for Search
- Google Ride Finder
- Google Reader
- Google Homepage
- Google Sites
- Google Photos Screensaver
- Google 3D Warehouse
- Google Friend Connect
- Jaiku
- Android
- Google Subscribed Links
- Google Mashup Editor
- Google Web Toolkit
- Google Mars
- Google Moon
- Google Sky
- Google Transit
- Google Alerts
- Google Life China
- Google Site Navigation China
- Tianya Come Here China
- Gapminder website
- Google mobile converter
- Google AJAX API
- Google SMS Channels Indiax
