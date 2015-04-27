47 Australians are missing after Nepal earthquake, death toll passes 1800

People stand on top of debris from a collapsed building at Basantapur Durbar Square watching the destruction following an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Omar Havana/ Getty.

As many as 1800 people have been killed after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. At least 47 Australians are still missing.

Among them are Western Australian woman Ballantyne Forder, 20, Melbourne residents Diane-Joy Coburn and Liam Coburn, Zachary Sheridan from Adelaide, Brisbane man Adam Jay Murphy, and Jason Upton.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has set up a missing relatives’ website, to help families locate their loved ones.

47 Australians are listed as “missing”. See the full list here.

18 climbers have been found dead on Mount Everest after the tremor triggered an avalanche. Many more are believed to be trapped.

Among the dead are 36 people from India, 12 from China, four from Bangladesh and six from Tibet.

The Nepalese government has declared a state of emergency as the death toll is expected to rise significantly as the scale of the disaster becomes clear.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says, “The reports of the devastation are still coming in and the numbers of people killed, injured and affected by this earthquake continue to rise.”

The United Nations is now working with the local government in coordinating international search and rescue operations and is preparing to mount a major relief effort, with the help of other global charities.

The epicenter of the earthquake was less than 50 miles from Kathmandu causing homes, temples and historic buildings in the city to fall to the ground.

An estimated 4.6 million people in the region were exposed to tremors from the Nepal earthquake, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Twitter.

It is the worst earthquake to hit Nepal in over 80 years. 30 out of the 75 districts in the country have been affected.

The worst affected districts include Sindulpalchowk, Kavre, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dolakha in the CR and Kaski, Gorkha, Lamjung in the western region.

As night falls, Nepal has turned into a ‘tent city’ with many residents without a home to return to.

See these heartbreaking images of historic sites in Nepal reduced to rubble.

