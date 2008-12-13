46% Of Women Prefer Internet To Sex, Says Intel Survey

Intel conducted a survey they hoped would show how important the Internet is to consumers during tough times. Instead, the results — gleaned from some 2,000 respondents — are just kind of sad. Reports the Wall Street Journal:



An online survey commissioned by Intel has found, among other things, that 46% of women would rather go without sex for two weeks than give up the Internet for that long. The numbers get bigger for certain age groups; 49% of women aged 18-34 would make that choice, and 52% of women aged 35-44.

Some 30% of all men would swap sex for the Internet for two weeks, if they had to, with 39% of men aged 18-34 willing to make that sacrifice, according to the survey. Only 23% of men aged 35-44 said they would do so.

