46 Dead In Mass Riots And Strikes In Pakistan

As we pointed out when the Wikileaks Afghanistan war logs were revealed, the only real story was that governments around the world were terrified to acknowledge the truth regarding Pakistan.Everyone — India, China, Iran, and the US — is terrified of a destabilized Pakistan, and so despite the fact that key factions within the Pakistani are cooperating with the Taliban, the US has no choice but to keep supporting the ostensible leaders, plying the country with millions in aid.



So it’s with that backdrop that you should observe the latest out of Pakistan. Following the assassination of a politician, riots in Karachi have left 46 dead according to Pakistan’s TheNews.com.pk.

Strikes and curfews are also being observed in various cities around the country.

Add this news to the flooding that’s affected over 1 million people, and this powder keg is clearly rumbling in ways beyond the complicated situation in Afghanistan.

