This empty, 46-bedroom mansion in Texas would make one heck of a haunted house

This eerily enormous “house” in Manvel, Texas is the strangest listing we’ve seen in a long time.

A physician and his wife started building it in 2001; it was intended to be a post-surgical rehab clinic.

Today, the structure sits unfinished and empty.

RE/MAX Top Realty is listing it as a shell for $US3.5 million.

No one’s quite sure how many rooms it has: some say 46, but RE/MAX realtor Mona Miller told the Houston Chronicle that “it’s probably more like 70 bedrooms,” as the inside of the house is incomplete.

“It would be ideal for some type of institutional use,” said Miller, who has had bites from parties who see it as a possible assisted living facility, which would actually make use of all that space.

Here’s an outside-in tour of the so-called “disaster house.”

