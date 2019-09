A Former Harvard Management Portfolio Manager Is Selling His Stunning Waterfront Estate For $14.75 Million

Curbed’s Rob Bear reports that former Harvard Management portfolio manager Philip Dubuque has put his waterfront estate on the market for $14,750,000.



The 7,762 square-foot 9-bedroom Osterville, Massachusetts home sits on 2.76 acres overlooking the Nantucket Sound.

Robert Paul Properties has the listing.

It’s definitely a summer dream home, so check it out.

