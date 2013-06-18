A Hedge Funder Is Selling His Buddhist-Inspired Home For $3.5 Million

The Wall Street Journal reports that a former hedge fund manager is selling his Princeton, New Jersey home for $3.575 million. 

Daniel Cloud is a founding partner of Firebird Fund Management.  He’s currently a lecturer at Princeton University’s philosophy department, according to the Journal. 

Cloud purchased the Buddhism-influenced 7,000 square foot home for $3.7 million in 2007, the report said.  He told the paper he wants to sell it because it’s too much for one person.

Callaway Henderson of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing

Now let’s take a tour of the house.

The home is located on a 9 acre wooded lot. There are walking trails and a pond on the property.

The home, which is located on Province Line Road in Princeton, was renovated by New York-based Garrison Architects.

This is the great room. The home is very airy and bright.

You can see light filtering in from the skylights in the ceiling.

There's an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops.

Another view of the kitchen.

The dining area. Notice that there are a lot of windows offering expansive views of the grounds.

Here's another sitting area on the main floor.

And a nice peaceful place to study.

This is the master bedroom.

There are four bedrooms in the home.

There are four full baths and one half bath in the home.

Here's another bathroom.

There's also a screening room, which is great for entertaining.

And an outdoor patio and deck. pr

