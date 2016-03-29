Here's what you get for $4.5 million -- the Honda Civic of jets

Travelling by private jet is the pinnacle of wealth and luxury. We already took a look at the much-anticipated $66.5 million G650 — the Cadillac of jets with all the bells and whistles.
But for the more frugal private jet enthusiast, the HondaJet is priced at a comparatively low $4.5 million — the Honda Civic of jets if you will.
