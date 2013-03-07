A Former Microsoft Exec Is Selling Her Gorgeous Waterfront Home In Washington For $9.3 Million

Photo: John L Scott Real Estate

Mich Matthews, a former Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, is selling her sick 4 bedroom waterfront home in Washington for $9.3 million, says the WSJ.The coolest thing about this property, aside from the waterfront obviously, is that it has a pool house. Not a pool house where you keep pool things and house guests. It’s a separate house with a pool inside of it.



It even has a dryer with a special bathing suit spinner in it so that everything is drier, faster.

The main house is pretty big too, at 10,040 square feet.

Larry Williams of John L. Scott Real Estate has the listing.

