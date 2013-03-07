A Former Microsoft Exec Is Selling Her Gorgeous Waterfront Home In Washington For $9.3 Million

Linette Lopez
4444 95TH AVE NE

Photo: John L Scott Real Estate

Mich Matthews, a former Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, is selling her sick 4 bedroom waterfront home in Washington for $9.3 million, says the WSJ.The coolest thing about this property, aside from the waterfront obviously, is that it has a pool house. Not a pool house where you keep pool things and house guests. It’s a separate house with a pool inside of it.

It even has a dryer with a special bathing suit spinner in it so that everything is drier, faster.

The main house is pretty big too, at 10,040 square feet.

Larry Williams of John L. Scott Real Estate has the listing.

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

4444 95TH AVE NE

Perhaps you prefer your water from the Atlantic>

A Former Deloitte Partner Just Listed His Gorgeous Connecticut Oceanfront Home For $8.3 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.