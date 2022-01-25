A star of The CW’s new ‘4400’ reboot responds to accusations that the show is ‘too woke’ now: ‘Everyone’s entitled to their opinions’

Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel Mateo on ‘4400.’ Sandy Morris/The CW

The sci-fi remake “4400” has been accused by fans of the original of being “too woke.”

Joseph David-Jones, who stars in the reboot, said it’s likely because people don’t like “political” shows.

He foreshadowed that “4400” will reference an event like the January 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The CW’s new “4400” series follows the same premise as the original USA Network show “The 4400” with a renewed focus on diversity within the cast and social-justice issues like police brutality, immigration, and women’s rights. And while some fans are enjoying the changes and increased representation, the updated show has been receiving “anti-woke backlash” for its overtly political focus.

“4400” star Joseph David-Jones said in a recent interview with Insider that he understands where the criticism comes from, even though he’s proud of the message of the show.

“People don’t like shows that are political. People don’t like shows that address politics or the different things that are happening in the world today,” he said. “They all get to see this stuff through the news. They all get to see this stuff just in their day-to-day lives. And it’s exhausting. They look at TV as sort of a means of escape from that.”

Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel and Ireon Roach as Keisha on ‘4400.’ Sandy Morris/The CW

David-Jones plays social worker Jharrel Mateo on the new CW show. The original sci-fi show “The 4400,” which premiered on USA Network in 2004 and aired for four seasons, is about a group of 4,400 missing people from different decades who reappear on the same day in the present. Over time, it’s revealed that the individuals who have reappeared also have supernatural powers.

The reboot follows the same concept, except the missing people reappear on the same day in 2021. The updated series also has a predominately Black cast, unlike the original 2004 show, which is a change that coshowrunner Ariana Jackson told TV Insider was made to address “our country’s inability to reckon with its history of white supremacy.”

While David-Jones respects the desire that many people have to “escape” from things like politics through entertainment, he pointed out that all media, whether it’s “4400” or a Disney movie, is in the position of “edifying” people. The message can be a political one, or a more universal lesson, like being more confident. Both types of entertainment are valid, David-Jones said, and backlash doesn’t change the fact that media addressing the “biggest problems” in society needs to exist.

Rather than shy away from the anti-woke controversy and accusations of having a “political agenda,” David-Jones told Insider “4400” will address one of the most polarizing days in modern history in the second half of season one, which returned from its mid-season hiatus on January 17. He said the show is going to “allude” to the Capitol insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021, “but in our own ‘4400’ way.”

Joseph David-Jones. Kristen Miccoli

At least Jharrel appears to have his brother, Manny, by his side now — hopefully — to assist in the 4400’s fight against their oppressors. Manny disappeared a year earlier during the pandemic with only a flash of green light left behind as a clue.

David-Jones spoke with Insider before he could reveal that Jharrel cracked Manny’s code and found him in the hotel. But he said that the brothers appear to be each other’s only remaining family.

It’s why Jharrel never completely gave up hope that Manny is alive.

Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel Mateo on ‘4400.’ Sandy Morris/The CW

The social worker can’t seem to escape 1950s housewife Claudette’s (Jaye Ladymore) orbit, either. “She is someone who never really got a chance to shine out as a revolutionary in her time,” David-Jones said. Now that she has a voice in the present day, she wants to make sure it’s as loud as it can be.

By contrast, Jharrel “isn’t someone who wants to be the center of attention,” said David-Jones. He can just stand by Claudette’s side and be her champion. It seems like a match made in heaven, but David-Jones warned that no matter what the nature of their relationship becomes, “it’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows” for them in the future.

“4400” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.