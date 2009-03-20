TheFunded.com Blacklists 44 VC Firms

Adeo Ressi blacklisted 44 venture capital firms on his entrepreneurs-review-VC site TheFunded.com.
We’ve listed them below. Adeo banned 12 of them for trying to game the site, 4 for taking legal action to reveal anonmyous enterprenuers’ names and 28 firms that have stopped making new investments.
The last list is made up from PEHub’s slideshow of “The VC Walking Dead.”
Adeo banned none of the firms outright, but added a warning to entreprenuers to each firm’s profile. Those warnings will roll off 90 to 120 days after suscipious activity or legal threats cease. “Walking Dead” firms can prove get off that list by showing proof of an investment in the last four weeks.
Suspicious reviews
Alsop Louie Partners
Bay Partners
Benchmark Capital
Clearstone Venture Partners
DFJ Mercury
Flybridge Capital partners
Greenhill SAVP
Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers
Matrix Partners
Milestone Venture Partners
Partech International
US Venture Partners
VantagePoint Venture Partners
Legal threat
EDF Ventures
GreenHills Ventures
IFC Ventures
Lack of new investments
Appian Venture Partners
ArrowPath Venture Capital
Blueprint Ventures
Centennial Ventures
CenterPoint Venture Partners
Concord Ventures
Crescendo Ventures
Crossbar Capital
Decima Ventures
Diamondhead Ventures
Eurofund LP
Hyperion Israel Venture Partners
InnoCal
Israel Seed Partners
Mercia Technology Seed Fund
Minor Ventures
NeoCarta Ventures
Oxford Bioscience Partners
Sequel Venture Partners
STAR Ventures
Tamar Technology Ventures
Vanguard Venture Partners
Veritas Venture Partners
Vesbridge Partners
Walden Israel
WaldenVC
WorldView Technology Partners
Youniversity Ventures
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.