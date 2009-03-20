TheFunded.com Blacklists 44 VC Firms

Adeo Ressi blacklisted 44 venture capital firms on his entrepreneurs-review-VC site TheFunded.com.



We’ve listed them below. Adeo banned 12 of them for trying to game the site, 4 for taking legal action to reveal anonmyous enterprenuers’ names and 28 firms that have stopped making new investments.

The last list is made up from PEHub’s slideshow of “The VC Walking Dead.”

Adeo banned none of the firms outright, but added a warning to entreprenuers to each firm’s profile. Those warnings will roll off 90 to 120 days after suscipious activity or legal threats cease. “Walking Dead” firms can prove get off that list by showing proof of an investment in the last four weeks.

Suspicious reviews

Alsop Louie Partners

Bay Partners

Benchmark Capital

Clearstone Venture Partners

DFJ Mercury

Flybridge Capital partners

Greenhill SAVP

Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers

Matrix Partners

Milestone Venture Partners

Partech International

US Venture Partners

VantagePoint Venture Partners

Legal threat

EDF Ventures

GreenHills Ventures

IFC Ventures

Lack of new investments

Appian Venture Partners

ArrowPath Venture Capital

Blueprint Ventures

Centennial Ventures

CenterPoint Venture Partners

Concord Ventures

Crescendo Ventures

Crossbar Capital

Decima Ventures

Diamondhead Ventures

Eurofund LP

Hyperion Israel Venture Partners

InnoCal

Israel Seed Partners

Mercia Technology Seed Fund

Minor Ventures

NeoCarta Ventures

Oxford Bioscience Partners

Sequel Venture Partners

STAR Ventures

Tamar Technology Ventures

Vanguard Venture Partners

Veritas Venture Partners

Vesbridge Partners

Walden Israel

WaldenVC

WorldView Technology Partners

Youniversity Ventures

