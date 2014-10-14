432 Park Is Officially New York City's Tallest Apartment Building

On Friday, construction topped out at 432 Park, a luxury condominium that’s now arguably the tallest building in New York City. It even has the new One World Trade Center beat, not counting that building’s spire.

At 1,396 feet, 432 Park towers above a row of super-tall buildings rising on the southern end of Central Park, an area that’s already earned its “Billionaires’ Belt” nickname. These skyscrapers are so tall they needed approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before construction could start.

“It’s almost like the Mona Lisa,” developer Harry B. Macklowe said Friday, The New York Times reported. “Except instead of it looking at you, you’re looking at it wherever you are. You can’t escape it.”

The building, which cost $US1.3 billion to construct, has two penthouses, one on the 96th floor that sold for $US95 million and another on the 95th, currently priced at $US85 million.

The building’s architect Rafael Viñoly made news back in September 2013 when his Walkie Talkie building wreaked havoc on London’s streets, emitting a reflection so hot it melted cars and literally fried eggs on the sidewalk. But if these renderings are any indication, this building should be more of a success.

We recently saw renderings of the apartment building’s interiors, and the designs are magnificent.

Designer Deborah Berke says her focus was to make the most of the apartments’ perch above the city. Double-height ceilings and beautiful oak flooring are highlights, while huge square windows provide an unparalleled view.

432 Park contains 104 apartments, which start at $US7 million.

From the outside, rows of six 100-square-foot windows give the building the square look of a waffle iron.

Inside, Berke’s design is just as geometric. The huge windows are in a straight line from the front door, making the most of the apartment’s perch above the city.

According to Berke, the oak herringbone floors are a take on Park Avenue’s more traditional apartment buildings.

The kitchens will be outfitted with sleek marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

But the kitchen’s best feature has to be this 10-foot-long marble breakfast bar framed against the window. Just imagine enjoying your morning coffee here, with all of Manhattan sprawled out below you.

The master suite’s floor plan was designed so that the bed would be perfectly aligned with the window, offering the best views possible first thing in the morning.

The master suite has separated his and hers bathrooms. Looking north from the marble-covered shower, you’ll get a peek of Central Park and the Upper East Side.

And to the south, views of the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, and the Freedom Tower can all be enjoyed from this free-standing tub.

432 Park will dramatically change the skyline around Central Park once it’s completed in 2015.

