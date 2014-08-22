43 Years In The Evolution Of Nike Sneakers

Nike is celebrating itself in an digital campaign called “Genealogy of Innovation” that documents the evolution of Nike sneakers.

The company launched the web experience in June, and held exhibitions at Nike’s Phenomenal House spaces in Paris, London and Berlin earlier this summer.

Now, Nike has partnered with production company Golden Wolf to create a brief video consisting of changing images of their shoes from 1971 until today. They have labelled different time periods with grandiose terms like “Genesis” and “Enlightenment” and pair them with nostalgic themes.

Check out each phase below:

Genesis: 1971-1994

Reformation: 1995-1998

Golden Years: 1999-2002

Enlightenment: 2003-2006

Renaissance: 2007-2010

Transformation: 2011-2013

Revolution: 2014

And here’s the full video:

Nike Genealogy of Innovation from Golden Wolf on Vimeo.

