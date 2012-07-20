Here's A Handy List Of Online Stores That Offer 24/7 Call Support

Photo: Dylan Love
Shopping online may be ultra-convenient, but dealing with a broken iMac or worse in the middle of the night is all but impossible if there’s no one’s around to help. We’re too lazy to drive to the store to speak with someone in person and too impatient to wait until business hours to call support. Usually it’s easier to just pick up the phone.
Sensing our frustration, a lot of online stores have been rolling out 24/7 call support to provide the best customer service, according to mystery shopping network STELLAService.
From eternal crowd pleasers Zappos and Apple to more niche companies like American Stationery, it seems there’s no shortage or stores to turn to—or reason to avoid shopping online because things fall apart.
Here’s the full list of 43 companies STELLAService found offering 24/7 call support:
Diapers.com
birkenstockcentral.com
Costumes4Less.com
EddieBauer.com
firsttothefinish.com
JCPenney.com
JCrew.com
LLBean.com
Shoebacca.com
shoesforcrews.com
sydneyscloset.com
VictoriasSecret.com
Zappos.com
BestBuy.com
MacMall.com Store.Apple.com
centurynovelty.com
NeimanMarcus.com
SaksFifthAvenue.com
1-800-Balloons.com
CoffeeCakes.com
Sees.com
thepopcornfactory.com ExecutiveGiftShoppe.com
AppliancePartsPros.com
1800Contacts.com
Bodybuilding.com
drwhitaker.com
vitaminemporium.com
VitaminWorld.com blackforestdecor.com
CrateandBarrel.com
classic-charms.com
catalogfavorites.com
countrystorecatalog.com
opentip.com
americanstationery.com
OfficeDepot.com
dazadi.com
greatpuzzleshop.com
toyscamp.com
Toysrus.com
GNC.com
SEE ALSO: 12 times that being cheap will cost you >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.