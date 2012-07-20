Here's A Handy List Of Online Stores That Offer 24/7 Call Support

Photo: Dylan Love

Shopping online may be ultra-convenient, but dealing with a broken iMac or worse in the middle of the night is all but impossible if there’s no one’s around to help. We’re too lazy to drive to the store to speak with someone in person and too impatient to wait until business hours to call support. Usually it’s easier to just pick up the phone.



Sensing our frustration, a lot of online stores have been rolling out 24/7 call support to provide the best customer service, according to mystery shopping network STELLAService.

From eternal crowd pleasers Zappos and Apple to more niche companies like American Stationery, it seems there’s no shortage or stores to turn to—or reason to avoid shopping online because things fall apart.

Here’s the full list of 43 companies STELLAService found offering 24/7 call support:

Diapers.com

birkenstockcentral.com

Costumes4Less.com

EddieBauer.com

firsttothefinish.com

JCPenney.com

JCrew.com

LLBean.com

Shoebacca.com

shoesforcrews.com

sydneyscloset.com

VictoriasSecret.com

Zappos.com

BestBuy.com

MacMall.com Store.Apple.com

centurynovelty.com

NeimanMarcus.com

SaksFifthAvenue.com

1-800-Balloons.com

CoffeeCakes.com

Sees.com

thepopcornfactory.com ExecutiveGiftShoppe.com

AppliancePartsPros.com

1800Contacts.com

Bodybuilding.com

drwhitaker.com

vitaminemporium.com

VitaminWorld.com blackforestdecor.com

CrateandBarrel.com

classic-charms.com

catalogfavorites.com

countrystorecatalog.com

opentip.com

americanstationery.com

OfficeDepot.com

dazadi.com

greatpuzzleshop.com

toyscamp.com

Toysrus.com

GNC.com

