Only in San Francisco -- inside the 232-square-foot micro apartment that sold for nearly $425,000

Heather Stoltz knows how to sell a home in San Francisco’s hot real-estate market. When she put this micro apartment up for sale, she instantly had people lining up to view the space. It seemed that the prospective buyers had no problem with the price tag or the size: $425,000 for 232 square feet. It sold for just under asking price.

Step inside this micro apartment where a little space and creativity can go a long way.

Produced by Sam Rega. Edited by Josh Wolff.

Watch the full video “Real Estate Wars” and more from Business Insider on Prime Video.

