Most US voters don't want Trump to run in 2024 and 42% say he is 'one of the worst presidents' ever, Fox News poll finds

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.

42% of voters think Trump will be viewed as one of the worst presidents ever, according to a new Fox News poll.

The majority of voters hold an unfavourable view of Trump and disapprove of how he has handled major political issues during his presidency.

There are major partisan divides surrounding questions of the legitimacy of the 2020 Election.

The majority of voters don’t want Trump to run again in 2024.

Forty-two per cent of voters say President Donald Trump will be remembered as “one of the worst presidents” in history, according to a new poll by Fox News.

An additional 8% think Americans will recall his presidential performance as being below average.

Among Democrats, a significant 69% think Trump’s term in office will go down as a disaster.

On the flip side, 22% of those interviewed think he’ll be considered one of the best presidents ever. Among Republicans, this rises to 44%.

Overall, the majority of voters â€” 54% â€” don’t view Trump in a favourable light.

This can be, in part, attributed to the fact the majority of voters think the country is worse off than four years ago (54%). Additionally, the majority disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic (55%) and dislike how he’s handled immigration and healthcare (53%).

With regards to whether Trump should run again in 2024, it’s a negative from the majority of voters. 57% would rather somebody else leads the GOP into the next election.

It’s a different picture among Republicans. Seventy-nine per cent of Trump voters would like him to run again and 71% of registered Republicans would too. Just 10% of Democrats and 27% of independents hope to see him at the top of the ticket again.

When it comes to economics, Trump is viewed more positively. A majority (52%) approve of how he’s handled the economy. His economic approval ratings have only dropped into the negative twice throughout his presidency.

The latest Fox News poll paints a mixed picture of Trump’s last four years in office, with highly partisan splits colouring people’s perception of the 45th president.

This is particularly accurate when looking at perceptions of how Trump has handled his election defeat.

While 58% of those interviewed don’t believe the election was stolen, 68% of Republicans believe he won.

Among Trump voters, 77% incorrectly think he beat Joe Biden in November.

Fifty-six per cent of voters think Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the result of the election have weakened democracy – 66% of Republicans, however, think it has strengthened it.

This Fox News poll was conducted between December 6 and 9 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company. 1,007 random registered voters were called. There’s a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 points.

