The '42' Trailer Shows Jackie Robinson's Tough Road To Breaking The colour Barrier

Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures released a second longer trailer for its upcoming Jackie Robinson biopic. If you recall, the first trailer from September merely highlighted his legendary status. This one focuses on the racial tension Jackie Robinson faced as the first black Major League Baseball player signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers.



Chadwick Boseman stars as Jackie. While Harrison Ford plays the General Manager who signed him, Branch Rickey.

“42” hits theatres April 12.

