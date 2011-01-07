42% Of People Believe That All The Bird Deaths Mean The World Is Coming To An End

The New York Daily news is running a poll asking its users what they think about all the bird deaths, and whether they indicate the apocalypse (or the “aflockalypse” as some are calling it).



Turns out, a lot of people do really believe that we’re toast. (Note: We technically can’t confirm that the results are scientific.)

Here’s our explanation for what’s going on >

