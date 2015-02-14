See inside a sprawling New York apartment overlooking Central Park that was just listed for $42 million

A huge apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side has just been listed for $US42 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The 7,000-square-foot apartment is in one of Manhattan’s first co-op buildings from the 1930s.
On the 9th floor of the 18-story residence, the apartment is bright and airy with huge windows that look out on the city. It has five bedrooms, a library, a maid’s room, and not one but two living rooms.
According to the WSJ, the anonymous owners bought the home for $US12.2 million in 2003 and renovated it with an updated layout and smart home features. The result is a light, white apartment with pops of colour.
Randall Gianopulos and Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty are sharing the listing.
The kitchen is at the center of the home with bar seating, a center island, and the latest appliances.
