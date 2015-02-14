See inside a sprawling New York apartment overlooking Central Park that was just listed for $42 million

Megan Willett
101 Central Park West Apt 9bc $US42 millionSotheby’s International RealtySimply gorgeous.

A huge apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side has just been listed for $US42 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 7,000-square-foot apartment is in one of Manhattan’s first co-op buildings from the 1930s.

On the 9th floor of the 18-story residence, the apartment is bright and airy with huge windows that look out on the city. It has five bedrooms, a library, a maid’s room, and not one but two living rooms.

According to the WSJ, the anonymous owners bought the home for $US12.2 million in 2003 and renovated it with an updated layout and smart home features. The result is a light, white apartment with pops of colour.

Randall Gianopulos and Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty are sharing the listing.

Welcome to the 7,000-square-foot apartment on Central Park West selling for $42 million.

The home has two living rooms and 14 huge windows that face east towards the park.

The kitchen is at the center of the home with bar seating, a center island, and the latest appliances.

There's also a more informal family breakfast area accented by statement-making wallpaper.

Or guests could eat in the dining room with plenty of natural light and seating for eight.

The master bedroom has built-in bookshelves, huge windows, and space enough for a sitting area.

There are four other bedrooms throughout the apartment, each connected to an en-suite bathroom.

These bedrooms don't include a smaller maid's room.

The sweeping apartment has a wide layout with lots of communal rooms for the family to gather in.

Or they could hang out in this cozy space with access to an outdoor terrace.

This is the view from the apartment. Pretty stunning.

Looking in a different borough?

This gorgeous Brooklyn mansion has 50 rooms and was just listed for a record $US40 million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.