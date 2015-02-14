See inside a sprawling New York apartment overlooking Central Park that was just listed for $42 million

A huge apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side has just been listed for $US42 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 7,000-square-foot apartment is in one of Manhattan’s first co-op buildings from the 1930s.

On the 9th floor of the 18-story residence, the apartment is bright and airy with huge windows that look out on the city. It has five bedrooms, a library, a maid’s room, and not one but two living rooms.

According to the WSJ, the anonymous owners bought the home for $US12.2 million in 2003 and renovated it with an updated layout and smart home features. The result is a light, white apartment with pops of colour.

Randall Gianopulos and Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty are sharing the listing.

