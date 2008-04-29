$42 Billion of Newspaper Ad Spending Up For Grabs

From Silicon Alley Insider: How bad are things in the newspaper industry? Don’t ask. After another jarring 3.5% decline over the past six months, print-paper circulation will drop to about 50 million this year–the lowest level since 1946 (62 years ago).



That’s during a period in which the US population has doubled, meaning that per-capita newspaper consumption has been cut in half. For more on this horrorshow, read the latest from the Dean of Newspaper Demise, Alan D. Mutter, at Newsosaur. Just don’t do it if you’ve got friends or family (or money) in the industry.

If your career, portfolio, or fortune isn’t tied to the newspaper business, however, rejoice. The newspaper industry’s loss is your gain!

In 10 years, print-paper circulation and ad revenue will likely be a quarter of what it is today, if that…

