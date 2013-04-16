'42' Hits 'Scary Movie 5' Out Of The Ball Park—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

’42’ surprises with a smash hit this weekend.

Warner Bros. baseball film, “42,” chronicling Jackie Robinson’s career turned out to be a surprise hit this weekend.



The film earned more opening weekend than any other baseball movie based on a true-life story to date.

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking well for the “Scary Movie” franchise.

The latest instalment featuring Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen earned the least amount of any film in the franchise.

Worth noting is Danny Boyle’s small release “Trance” which jumped up nearly 20 spots on the box-office list this week.

Out of the top 10 this week include the film adaptation of “The Host.”

“Twilight” author Stephanie Meyers hoped her next film venture would take off much like her vampire romance. Instead, the film has fallen flat in its third weekend. The film, which cost an estimated $40 million to make has earned $45 million worldwide.

Also out of the top 10 is Halle Berry’s “The Call” and Tina Fey’s “Admission.”

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Ryan Gosling’s “Place Beyond the Pines” sneaks in with $4 million to round out the top 10. The Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper film added 484 theatres to its 514 total count this weekend. Last weekend, the movie was earning $279,000 per theatre. The film cost an estimated $15 million to make.

9. Tyler Perry’s “Temptation” continues to fall from the top 10 in week three with $4.5 million. The film, with Vanessa Williams and Kim Kardashian, has earned $45.4 million.

8. “Oz the Great and Powerful” earns another $5 million this week. In its sixth week, the Disney film featuring James Franco is closing in on $500 million at the box office worldwide.

7. “Olympus Has Fallen” dives two spots this weekend earning $4.9 million. Gerard Butler’s return to action films has earned $87.2 million worldwide, but it’s not a big hit overseas, with only $5.3 million in international ticket sales.

6. The 3D return of “Jurassic Park” to theatres brings in another $8.8 million. In its second week, the 1993 film has drawn $31.9 million.

5. The “Evil Dead” reboot drops four spots and 63% in week two earning $9.5 million. The Tri-Star horror film has earned $51.5 million worldwide in two weeks. Not bad for a film which cost an estimated $17 million to make.

4. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” earns another $10.8 million in its third weekend. Dropping two spots this week, the sequel to the 2009 film has earned $270.7 million worldwide. At this point, it looks like “Retaliation” will beat out the $302.5 million worldwide total of “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra.”

3. DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” holds third place again this weekend with $13.2 million. The caveman flick featuring Nicolas Cage and Emma Stone has earned $385 million worldwide.

2. Lindsay Lohan’s “Scary Movie 5” came in second opening weekend with $15.2 million. That’s the lowest opening for the franchise since “Scary Movie 2” earned $20.5 million. The other three installments have grossed more than $40 million opening weekend.

1. Warner Bros. Jackie Robinson biopic, “42,” is a home run smash with $27.3 million. The movie blew away the opening-weekend record for a baseball film based on a true story. In comparison, 2011’s “Moneyball” from Sony Pictures earned $19.5 million upon its debut in September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.