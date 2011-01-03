Photo: AP

The current debt limit is $14,300,000,000,000 ($14.3 trillion).The current national debt is $13,885,792,802,183.



Therefore, we have $414,207,198,000 worth of borrowing until we hit that ceiling, which is expected sometime in the early Spring.

Don’t think this is going to be a massive fight? Ok, then why on the first weekend of January was this the #1 topic on all of the Sunday shows?

Get ready for some fun.

