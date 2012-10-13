This $41,500 Fridge Almost Eliminates The Need For A Kitchen

A new, state-of-the-art fridge that does almost everything but wash the dishes, has been released by United Kingdom-based Robey’s, a home goods manufacturer.



The price of this do-it-all fridge is a whopping $41,500.

The Meneghini La Cambusa unit can be custom-fitted to match a home’s decor. It can also be outfitted with your choice of gizmos ranging from a coffee maker, ice-maker, temperature controlled pantry, and even a flat-screen television, according to The Daily Mail.

This would be the perfect accessory for all of those tiny apartments popping up, but Robey’s at that price, Robey’s is definitely seeking out a high-net-worth client.

The base price for the fridge is $26,000, before you pick one of the 500 colour options. Then, the brass handles, steam oven, coffee makers, and other amenities jack up the price.

The three-door option is 8.2 feet wide, weighs 1,100 pounds, and has 26.6 cubic feet of storage space.

Take a look at the design:

Photo: via The Daily Mail

Photo: via The Daily Mail

Photo: Robeys

DON’T MISS: The Incredible Transforming Apartment In London

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.