41 Awesome Properties You Can Buy From Debt-Ridden France

Isabelle Schafer
france properties

State deficit, debts and austerity package – France needs all the money it can get.

Recently, the French Finance Ministry announced that it will put 1700 properties on the market, to be sold between now and 2013. Part of the money will be used to reduce the country’s deficit.

There’s a bit of everything – from World Heritage monuments to old villas and Parisian mansions, mixed with random houses in the Alps and a few oddities, like the house of a lighthouse guardian.

A Historical Abbey in the centre of Paris

The Castle of the Polish King Stanislas the 1st

A medieval country castle next to a vineyard in the South of France

A castle built in 1800 next to the Geneva lake

Another 18th century castle

19th century defence camp in the Alps

Private hotel in Brittany built in the 19th century

Private Residency in the heart of Paris

Palace in Britanny with 6 buildings

Ancient Hotel formerly used as barracks

Old fortified castle looking out on the English channel

Mansion in Marseilles

Duke's Residence in East of France

19th century apartment with fresco

Castle in the highest town of Europe built in the time of Louis XIV

A lighthouse guardian's house in Normandy

Residence in Bordeaux

Mansion with three interior courts in Bordeaux

House with view on the Parisian Opera

Ancient Hotel in the centre of Paris

Ancient 19th Century Convent in Sarthe

Country house in the south of France

Residence in Montpelier

Cottage in Alsace

Old 19th century farm in Alsace

Small Castle in the Bordeaux Region

Family house near the Swiss border

Family house in the French Alps

Ancient Villa in film star city Cannes

Rural three-store villa

Historic Building from seaside city La Rochelle

Wild, Rural House in wild, rural area in the Alps

Villa with sea view in Southern France

Chalet in the Pyrenees

Barracks in Paris

Old barracks with 86 buildings in Eastern France

19th century Police Academy

Building in the centre of Bordeaux

Building with ancient fireplaces in Bordeaux

House next to a mountain lake in the French Alps

