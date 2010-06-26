41 Awesome Properties You Can Buy From Debt-Ridden France

State deficit, debts and austerity package – France needs all the money it can get.



Recently, the French Finance Ministry announced that it will put 1700 properties on the market, to be sold between now and 2013. Part of the money will be used to reduce the country’s deficit.

There’s a bit of everything – from World Heritage monuments to old villas and Parisian mansions, mixed with random houses in the Alps and a few oddities, like the house of a lighthouse guardian.

