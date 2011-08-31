The Dutch Are Planning To Build A $432 BILLION Mountain For Winter Sports

A rendering from the architecture firm Hoffers & Kruger

After a Dutch journalist bemoaned the lack of local mountains for winter sports, a Netherlands-based architecture firm drew up some incredibly ambitious plans for a manmade mountain to satisfy that need, according to Building Design (via Curbed).The project sounds over-the-top, but the architects and local officials are reportedly moving forward with the plan and are currently convening a working group to brainstorm ideas.



The mountain, tentatively called Die Berg Komt Er, or The Mountain Comes, could take 30 years to complete and is projected to cost between $72 billion and $432 billion dollars (yes, you read those figures correctly).

Investors are already being sought for the project, and Dutch skiing, climbing, and cycling associations have signed on, according to BD.

If things go according to plan, the peak will be twice the height of Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, which rises 3,560 feet above sea level.

