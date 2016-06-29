This Twinkie is 40 years old

A private school in Maine has been saving an unwrapped Twinkie in a classroom for 40 years, and it hasn’t appeared to decompose.

The Twinkie was initially part of a science experiment at George Stevens Academy, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Then-chemistry teacher Roger Bennatti unwrapped the treat in his classroom in 1976 and placed it on top of a chalkboard to see how long it would take to rot.

Four decades later, the experiment is still ongoing.

The Twinkie, which looks a little pale but otherwise in good shape, now sits in a glass case the office of Libby Rosemeier, George Stevens Academy’s dean of students.

Rosemeier was a student in Bennatti’s class when the Twinkie was first unwrapped.

“We were studying the chemistry of food. We went next door to the store, bought Twinkies and we gave them to Mr. Bennatti and [asked him], ‘How many chemicals do you think are in something like this?'” Rosemeier told the Bangor Daily News. “He said, ‘Let’s find out and see how long it lasts.’ He opened the Twinkie package, ate one, and put the other one on top of the [chalkboard].”

Several people have conducted similar experiments with fast food over the years. One man saved a McDonald’s burger and pie for five years, and neither appeared to rot.

Another man saved a McDonald’s burger for 14 years at his home, and a chiropractor saved both McDonald’s and Taco Bell meals for two years. None of the meals showed signs of major decomposition.

The company that makes Twinkies has said that the dessert’s official shelf life is 45 days, according to NPR.

