40 Tons Of Debris From The Japan Tsunami Smacks An Alaskan Island

Dina Spector

The tsunami that ravaged Japan in March 2011 left behind 25 million tons of floating debris, a portion of which washed up on Montague Island in Alaska’s Prince William Sound.  

On Friday, workers began a two-week project to cleanup around 40 tons of waste, including plastic bottles, Styrofoam and buoys. 

According to MSNBC, Alaska Senator Mark Begich has asked for $45 million to help with the cleanup operation on Montague, an uninhabited island about 120 miles southeast of Anchorage. 

Photo: MSNBC.com

Photo: MSNBC.com

