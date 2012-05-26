40 Tons Of Debris From The Japan Tsunami Smacks An Alaskan Island

The tsunami that ravaged Japan in March 2011 left behind 25 million tons of floating debris, a portion of which washed up on Montague Island in Alaska’s Prince William Sound.
On Friday, workers began a two-week project to cleanup around 40 tons of waste, including plastic bottles, Styrofoam and buoys.
According to MSNBC, Alaska Senator Mark Begich has asked for $45 million to help with the cleanup operation on Montague, an uninhabited island about 120 miles southeast of Anchorage.
Photo: MSNBC.com
Photo: MSNBC.com
