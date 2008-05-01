40-Something Digerati Finally Throw In Towel, Join Twitter

Twitter may not have gone mainstream yet, but it’s getting there. It has also just been discovered by another big voice in the 40-something crowd.



Like us, John Battelle can’t quite figure out how it works yet (where do those Tweets go, exactly, other than to our Twitter room and Twitter pages?). But now that he’s joined the Twitterati, he fears that he will become obsessed.

See Also: Twitter Mainstream? Not Yet

