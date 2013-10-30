Police Found 40 Pounds Of Drug-Laced Candy At A College Student's Apartment This Weekend

Police seized more than

40 pounds of drug-laced candy from a West Chester University student’s on-campus apartmentthis weekend, according to the local ABC station.

The hard candy was apparently covered in THC — the active chemical ingredient in marijuana. Police told ABC that the candy was likely intended for students, rather than unsuspecting trick or treating children.

The drugs were discovered after police pulled over a car filled with students and emitting a strong marijuana stench, which led them to the apartment where they found the candy.

ABC reports that one 24-year-old WCU student has been suspended and ordered off campus for possessing the drugged candy, and faces “serious criminal charges.”

