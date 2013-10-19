Almost Half Of YouTube Traffic Comes From Mobile Devices

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

40% Of YouTube Traffic Comes From Mobile Devices (TechCrunch)

The growth in mobile video viewership is apparent once again, as Google revealed yesterday in its earnings that now 40% of traffic to YouTube is mobile.

That’s up from 25% in 2012 and only 6% in 2011.

YouTube created a team dedicated entirely to mobile way back in 2007, before mobile video started gaining any real traction, in regards to both audience numbers and potential revenue.

This shift in audience behaviour for YouTube mirrors what Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest have each been experiencing. Those social networks are gradually becoming mobile-dependent properties.

More interestingly, the ceiling for YouTube’s mobile audience is yet to be determined. Two big factors may help push mobile’s share up even further — the upcoming ability for users to save and watch videos offline, and a proper Windows Phone app. Read >

Facebook ad buyers earn 1,790% more profit on iOS compared to Android (VentureBeat)

Google third quarter earnings were released. Revenue is up 12% overall, but cost-per-click (CPC) continues to decline. It’s down 8% year-over-year. (Business Insider)

AOL has overtaken Google in comScore’s latest Video Ad rankings as the top video ad property. AOL pulled in 3.7 billion ad impressions during September. (comScore)

iPhone took a majority share of the smartphone sales mix at Verizon in the third quarter. It seems iPhone may be driving most of the recent U.S. smartphone growth. (9 To 5 Mac)

Lenovo, the Chinese handset maker that has enjoyed solid growth throughout 2013, is considering purchasing BlackBerry. (Wall Street Journal)

Microsoft released the update to its operating system, Windows 8.1, which was built with emphasis on mobile devices. The Verge has an early review. (Windows)

Former head of distribution at Fox, Mike Hopkins, is set to become the new CEO of Hulu. (Engadget)

Twitter may soon launch a standalone mobile messaging app. (All Things Digital)

