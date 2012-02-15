40% Of Young People Would Take A Pay Cut If They Got Access To These Three Things

Photo: Brande Jackson/ Flickr

One out of every three young adults who were surveyed by Cisco Connected World Technology said they believe the Internet is as important as water, food and shelter. The report revealed that 64 per cent of them would rather have access to the Internet than a car.



Out of 3,000 college students and young professionals who were interviewed, 40 per cent of young adults said they would actually accept a lower-paying job if it offered them more flexibility — which means they get to choose their own technology devices, attain social media access and have more mobility. Most of them also think that company-issued devices should be used for both work and play.

With work and play so interconnected, the young adults who participated don’t really see a problem with breaking company IT policies and the “vast majority” admitted that they break these policies on a regular basis. Furthermore, one-third of them don’t believe they’re actually doing anything wrong.

DON’T MISS: 7 big changes workplaces are making to stay competitive>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.