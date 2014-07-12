40% Of Sydneysiders Speak A Non-English Language At Home

Photo: The times are a-strangin’ blog

Australia is called a melting pot for a reason.

240 languages are spoken across Sydney alone.

That’s 40% of Sydneysiders speaking a non-English language at home, according to a Fairfax Media analysis of the city’s Census results.

Overseas migration makes up 59% of the country’s population growth, so it’s easy to see why these Sydney statistics are so high.

Analysis by McCrindle Research shows of the country’s total growth rate of 405,400 people in the past 12 months, “59% of Australia’s population increase is through migration which was 241,000 people last year.”

Despite this figure dropping over the past 5 years it is still far above the natural population growth figure of 41% or 164,400 people.

