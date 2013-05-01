More Than 40% Of Americans Don't Know That Obamacare Is Still Law

Kris Connor/Getty ImagesObamacare has survived a Supreme Court challenge, but Americans are still confused about what Obamacare means for them, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll.



The poll found that a shocking 42% of Americans are confused about whether the three-year-old health care reform is still law.

Of that 42% who were confused, 12% believe it’s been repealed by Congress, 7% think it’s been overturned by the Supreme Court, and 23% weren’t sure whether it had been repealed or refused to answer.

Over half of those surveyed think that the law’s opponents should continue trying to weaken or repeal it, so it has “less impact on taxpayers, employers, and health care providers.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.