The 40 Most Unusual Economic Indicators

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Every day, public and private data-gathering agencies publish economic reports that are widely reported on by the business media.GDP, manufacturing, and labour market data all help to inform us about what’s going on in the economy – but there are other things we can look at to supplement our view.



Some of the more unusual ones we’ve come across include the Guns-to-Caviar Index, Tylenol usage, and the Mosquito Bite Indicator.

Eric Platt helped compile the research for this feature.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.