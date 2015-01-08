HOUSE OF THE DAY: Former Investment Banker Is Selling His Park Ave Penthouse For $40 Million

Former managing director at Morgan Stanley Charles G. Phillips and his wife Candace are selling their penthouse for $US40 million, according to the New York Times.

Their children are now grown, so they don’t need the huge amount of space the Park Avenue triplex offers.

The apartment was built in the 1920s by famous Italian-American architect Rosario Candela, and his influence still radiates through the apartment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.