HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $40 Million Manhattan Penthouse Specially Designed To 'Improve Wellness'

A gorgeous penthouse in Manhattan’s Greenwich village just dropped its price from $US50 million to $US39.8 million, according to Curbed.com.

The 7,700 square foot apartment occupies the top 3 floors of a former dress factory. Its four bedrooms and four and a half baths offer a huge amount of livable space for its location in the middle of Lower Manhattan. And celebs like, Deepak Chopra and Leonardo DiCaprio would be your neighbours.

The building has been renovated in accordance with Delos Building Wellness’ WELL Building Standard, which Chopra serves on the board of. All six of the apartments in the building include anti-microbial countertops, nightlights that won’t mess with your circadian rhythms, and showers infused with vitamin C to balance the chlorine.

Dolly Lenz has the listing.

