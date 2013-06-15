Take A Tour Of A $40 Million Gulfstream V, The Same Jet Phil Mickelson Used To Get To The U.S. Open

Cork Gaines
Gulfstream GV

Phil Mickelson led the U.S. Open after the first round with a 3-under par 67. That feat was even more impressive when you consider that Mickelson was in California the night before.

After some practice rounds earlier in the week, Mickelson returned to California for his daughter’s eighth-grade graduation. Then, on Wednesday night he took a cross-country red-eye flight to get back to Merion Golf Course just hours before teeing off.

But while his opening round was impressive no matter how he got back to Pennsylvania, it wasn’t like Phil was waiting in security lines and riding coach.

Mickelson actually owns a Gulfstream V, which retailed for close to $40 million. On the next few pages we’ll take a look at what these jets are like inside.

The GV is no longer in production, however, according to Aircraft Bluebook it would have retailed for $37-43 million

Here is a typical floorplan for a GV

The aircraft can seat up to 19

And there is plenty of space for relaxing

And a private area for working or communicating

However, at 6-foot-3, Mickelson would have to duck a little bit with an interior height of 6.2 feet

The eating area is likely nicer than most of the places other golfers will be eating at this weekend

It is easy to see why Mickelson wouldn't hesitate to travel the night before the U.S. Open

There are no king size beds, but this still looks pretty comfy

There are plenty of media options to keep Mickelson entertained

This is a little nicer than your standard aeroplane lavatory

Wooden toilet seats

There are two lavatories on board and they are quite spacious

The jet also has a good-sized galley

With plenty of storage for beverages

And sleeping aids

Another view of the galley looking back into the cabin

The Gulfstream is certainly the lap of luxury

Even the pilots get to enjoy comfortable accommodations

