Take A Tour Of A $40 Million Gulfstream V, The Same Jet Phil Mickelson Used To Get To The U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson led the U.S. Open after the first round with a 3-under par 67. That feat was even more impressive when you consider that Mickelson was in California the night before.



After some practice rounds earlier in the week, Mickelson returned to California for his daughter’s eighth-grade graduation. Then, on Wednesday night he took a cross-country red-eye flight to get back to Merion Golf Course just hours before teeing off.

But while his opening round was impressive no matter how he got back to Pennsylvania, it wasn’t like Phil was waiting in security lines and riding coach.

Mickelson actually owns a Gulfstream V, which retailed for close to $40 million. On the next few pages we’ll take a look at what these jets are like inside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.