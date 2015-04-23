40% in less than five months - China's new way to hit the jackpot

Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chinese lottery sales fell heavily in March, sliding 6.3% year on year to RMB30.81b, according to data provided by China’s Ministry of Finance.

It’s a funny development, particularly given lottery sales in the three months to March were up 18.5% on year.

Chinese authorities launched a crackdown on already-illegal online lottery ticket sales in March – something that could explain the decline – it does raise the question whether people are chasing a bigger windfall elsewhere?

Perhaps — given it’s stellar run and the number of new account openings — it’s in stocks.

The Shanghai Composite is up 40% in 2015 – over 100% in just a year.

When was the last time you got that return playing lotto?

