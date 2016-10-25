40 dead, 100 wounded in Pakistan police academy attack

Pakistani army soldiers arrive at the Balochistan Police Training College in Quetta on October 24 after militants attacked the police academy. Photo: Banaras Khan/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Gunmen have killed at least 40 people and wounded more than 100 others in a raid on a police training academy in Pakistan.

The gunmen are believed to have targeted a dormitory inside the training facility where cadets slept.

The minister for the Baluchistan province — south-west of the country’s capital — where the Balochistan Police College is located, said the one of the gunmen was killed by security forces, while two other died after detonating their explosive vests. There is no information on the fourth.

Five or six “terrorists entered the training school and (went) straight to the hostel where they took cadets hostage,” the Pakistani army said in a statement.

700 trainee were believed to have been at the base at the time of the incident.

The attack comes hours after gunmen shot and killed two customs officers and wounded a third near in a town about 145 kilometres away.

Two officers died at the scene, and the injured officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There are reports that the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.

More to come.

