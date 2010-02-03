€40 Billion In Hidden Greek Debt Discovered, CDS On Fire

Just when it looked like Greece debacle might be over, in comes 40 billion euros in hidden debt. A relatively unknown German website called Kathimerini.gr has posted the following, which has been translated thanks to Zerohedge:



Kathimerini: Hidden debt of 40 billion euros revealed the findings of the Committee on the reliability of statistics which has created a Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou.

The outcome refers to emerging political interference and charged responsibilities in a manner of cooperation of services. Indeed, the findings indicate that the possibility of political interference is mainly associated with the close relationship of NSS with the Ministry of Finance and the inability of the General Accounting Office to work independently and responsibly.

Lets clear peaks and political responsibility to the inaccurate financial information sent to Giourostat election, noting that the data sent does not correspond to the data were sent to the NSSG various bodies and agencies. The findings revealed that the “K” from January 21 already sent to the House. Record the disconnection of the principles, errors in charting of financial data, suggestions for correcting the situation and the political responsibilities that have arisen from time to time.

Here’s a look at Greek CDS chart, which is up again today.

