Real quick: Here’s why a recession seems unfathomable right now.



With each bullet point we highlight the key word.

1. Consumer credit is booming.

Photo: Reuters

2. Housing starts are on the rise.

3. Vehicle sales are on the rise.

4. Jobs growth is accelerating.

So you’ve got: cars, jobs, houses, credit.

‘Nuff said.

