We said this last week, but it keeps getting better.



The 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims keeps getting better.

Really hard to conceive of how the overall economy would be getting worse when this improves week after week.

As for investors, recall that initial claims (when inversed) line up perfectly with stocks.

